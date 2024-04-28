Summer rains still test North Queensland growers

For many growers in Far North Queensland, Tropical Cyclone Jasper marked the beginning of a turbulent Summer.
On a recent follow-up visit to the region, we spoke to growers still reeling from the impacts of Jasper and the subsequent rain that has only just eased.
Commodities including mangoes, avocados, citrus, and lychees have all been impacted with issues ranging from an inability to harvest, fruit drop or crop downgrading, tree deaths, erosion, loss of basic services, introduction of a transportation levy, and disruption to workforce.
Growers, who are only just now - four months on - getting into paddocks to assess damage, are being faced with financial and operational challenges as they attempt to salvage their livelihoods ... and the clock is ticking.
Although Category D assistance was activated-the highest possible level-many growers are worried they will not meet the 28 June deadline to apply for Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants.
To apply for the QRIDA funding, growers must submit photos and quotes (for remediation works). Given many haven't been able to get into fields with equipment or navigate the high grass to properly survey the damage until recently, industry is suggesting a December 2024 deadline would be more realistic.
An imbalance between assistance available for livestock farmers and horticultural growers is another pain point, with assistance to replace animals and transport fencing materials and feed into farm available, but hort cannot receive funding to replant, and were paying an extra levy to transport fruit to market while the Palmerston Highway was repaired.
One avocado grower who has suffered significant tree death in the wake of the summer deluge, admitted he is unsure of his future, saying, "I'm one bad decision away from losing it all. I don't know whether to try again or grow something else."
QFVG has voiced these concerns to Minister Mark Furner, who cited expanding funding into replanting "potentially moves the sScheme into the arena of standard business operations" as opposed to disaster recovery.
This didn't sit well with growers having heard about their neighbouring tourism operators being offered financial support under the Tourism Exceptional Assistance grants program due to not being able to trade due to isolation for at least two weeks.
Growers, who hold no malice towards any business in these circumstances, were understandably confused as to why government seemingly supports one industry over another.
While Mr Furner frets about a grey area, there is no doubting the extreme financial, operational, and mental health strain growers are enduring as a direct result of the recent extreme weather.
QFVG will continue advocating for government to fairly and adequately support impacted growers.
