Atherton teen claims $20,000 fishing prize

A 17-year-old Atherton Tablelands fisherman has claimed $20,000 prize money after an Anzac Day flick around Lake Tinaroo.
Tate Gowan, reeled in a 92-centimetre barramundi in the second edition of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' Fish 'n SIP$ tagged fishing competition.
Ms Gowan claimed the $20,000 first prize as well as a bonus $6,250 for the first fish caught at Tinaroo.
He said he was a regular fisherman at Lake Tinaroo, fishing there several times a week.
"I have caught well over 150 barra out of the dam over the past couple of years," Tate said.
"The largest was last year at the inaugural Ash Memorial Fishing Competition, where I won the largest barra at 125cm.
"While this one didn't go as big as that, it's now my most memorable!"
Fisheries Queensland has partnered with the Freshwater Fishing and Stocking Association of Queensland and InfoFish teams to tag and release 20 fish in each of the eight impoundments now included in this competition.
"I'm thrilled for Tate - what a cracking catch! Not a bad little pay day either!" Fisheries Queensland Executive Director Dallas D'Silva said.
"It's also great to hear that a new addition to the competition has already given joy to one lucky fisher.
"For all the other fishers, never fear - there's still $57,500 in prize money to be claimed across the eight impoundments.
"So grab a Stocked Impoundment Permit (SIP) and join in the fun while supporting our world-class fisheries, which contribute $333 million to the Queensland economy each year."
The $10,000 second prize was then claimed on May 5 when south east Queensland man Matthew Taylor snared a bass at Wyaralong Dam in the Scenic Rim region.
Matthew also claims an additional $6,250 for catching the first eligible fish in that impoundment, which is one of the new additions to the competition this year.
The 2024 Fish 'n $IPS competition has built on the massive response to last year's edition by extending this year's event to three new fishing spots - Wyaralong, Leslie Dam, and, most recently, Baroon Pocket Dam.
Lake Tinaroo, located on the Atherton Tablelands, continues to steal the limelight in the competition, having accounted for nine of the fish across both competitions so far.
A total of $48,000 in prize money was claimed from 13 catches across four dams during the inaugural competition.
Tagged fish must be caught and reported by 30 November 2024 to be eligible.
For more information on the competition and how to buy a SIP, download our FREE Qld Fishing 2.0 app or visit https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/news-media/campaigns/fish-n-sips-tagged-fish-competition
