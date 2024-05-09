North Queensland Register
Northern Charolais genetics a key interest of associate judge

By Melanie Groves
May 9 2024 - 6:00pm
Jaime Vosper was the associate judge for the Charolais ring at Beef on Wednesday. Picture: Melanie Groves
Flies and extreme heat were the price Charolais breeder Jaime Vosper was happy to pay to further her adventure in the beef industry, moving from central Victoria to far North Queensland, for a job at a property at Cloncurry.

