Northern Charolais genetics a key interest of associate judge

Flies and extreme heat were the price Charolais breeder Jaime Vosper was happy to pay to further her adventure in the beef industry, moving from central Victoria to far North Queensland, for a job at a property at Cloncurry.
The passionate Charolais breeder now calls Mr Garnet in the Atherton Tablelands home and works as a stud assistant at Gipsy Plains Brahmans at Cloncurry.
"It was something different, it was a leap of faith, and it's really paid off," Ms Vosper said.
Ms Vosper was the associate judge in the Charolais stud competition at this year's Beef Australia, with the 21-year-old saying the opportunity to learn from judge Peter Collins from Merridale Angus stud was too good to pass up.
"I've done a little bit of judging at smaller shows...the calibre of cattle [at Beef] is incredible to see," she said.
"It's the biggest display of Charolais that I've ever judged."
With her own herd of Charolais cows, Ms Vosper said it was interesting to see the difference between the southern bred Charolais and the northern genetics.
"There's a lot of softness through them, the maternal traits across a lot of these cows are incredible. There's also been some strong sire-y bulls [at Beef]," she said.
Ms Vosper grew up on a commercial cattle property north of Melbourne, and first became interested in showing cattle through school.
Moving to northern Australia gave her the opportunity to work for a bigger stud, and seeing how the genetics benefit the industry is her true passion, both on the show circuit and in her work.
"With stud cattle we can be so critical and particular about what we want to do, [which] gives us so many opportunities within our own respective breeds," she said.
"It's when we can see the show results then tie into how the industry is progressing as a whole [is what I love]."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.