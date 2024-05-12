North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Geared up growers - levelling the playing field

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement & Advocacy
May 12 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Grower focused engagement together with brave, strong, and loud advocacy has come together during the past couple of months in a big way. Through inquiry upon inquiry, submissions, media, and lots of conversations with growers, QFVG has put forward the industry's views and experiences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.