Geared up growers - levelling the playing field

Grower focused engagement together with brave, strong, and loud advocacy has come together during the past couple of months in a big way. Through inquiry upon inquiry, submissions, media, and lots of conversations with growers, QFVG has put forward the industry's views and experiences.
Each story we have heard has been unique - filled with chapters of various commodities, various growing regions, various business models and a variety of supply chains to get their fresh produce from farm to consumer.
It is this variety that does complicate all our conversations and advocacy efforts. It is our role as the state industry body to collate and aggregate these stories, identify the themes they all share and to turn these themes into an industry narrative for decision makers. We hope we have done our industry and these stories justice.
Since the launch of our 'We Give A Fork, campaign, a lot has happened. Who knew that a few months in we would be neck deep in multiple inquiries triggering national media attention on growers like never before. And who knew that growers would be ready to talk (at least to us or their industry body) and share the pain points they're experiencing.
Collectively across Australia, growers and those who represent their interests, are living in hope that this is the moment where together, we can have long lasting impact in an industry living on the edge.
One of the most common questions from our conversations and regional forums has been "what's going to change?" This is something that has taken a great deal of thought.
We know Queensland's (and indeed the nation's) produce holds more value than what is currently being paid and horticultural growers work hard and deserve a fair return at market. We also know consumers deserve access to affordable produce, guaranteed for generations to come.
There are significant power and data imbalances to consider when it comes to making decisions in a grower's business.
So instead of hoping something will change, we are throwing ourselves into changing something. With the support of the Queensland government, we are providing Queensland horticultural growers with a dual-pronged approach, to take back their future.
The project called 'Geared up Growers' is about levelling up the playing field, getting practical, and fighting back. It's a collective state-wide effort to build knowledge, skills, and confidence of Queensland growers to be the most equipped negotiators in Australia, armed with the best data and cost of production information. Negotiation not only with the retailers but with agents, energy providers, the supply-chain and suppliers.
The project is being fast tracked to ensure growers can benefit immediately so watch this space.
