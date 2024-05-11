North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Codes and competition on agenda

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
May 11 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

eastAUSmilk has in the past week held multiple meetings with Commonwealth public servants and politicians to discuss the Dairy Industry Code, Fruit and Vegetable Code, competition policy, and the needs of the dairy industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.