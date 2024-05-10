North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cloncurry Hospital upgrade confirmed, mayor calls for a timeline

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 10 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Shire Council mayor Greg Campbell is calling for a timeline on the hospital upgrade. Picture by Samantha Campbell.
Cloncurry Shire Council mayor Greg Campbell is calling for a timeline on the hospital upgrade. Picture by Samantha Campbell.

North West Hospital and Health Service has confirmed an upgrade to Cloncurry Hospital is in the pipeline, as Cloncurry mayor calls for a timeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.