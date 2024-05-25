North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

New biosecurity tax gets deducted

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
May 25 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock
Picture by Shutterstock

Dairy farmers should be pleased to know the Commonwealth government's proposed Biosecurity Protection Levy is dead and the legislation has been withdrawn by the government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.