Llanarth feedlot chases long-fed Wagyu returns

One of the most northern feedlots in the country is moving into longfed Wagyu in a big way, chasing premium eating quality markets and diversification.
The move is also delivering solid production benefits, including halving the workload and significantly reducing biosecurity risk.
Such is the Kenny family's faith in the shift that plans are now underway to expand with a first-of-its-kind for the north shedded facility for coolness for the Wagyu cattle in summer months.
Clay and Carina Kenny run the 3000 head Llanarth feedlot, south east of Charters Towers below the confluence of the Belyando and Suttor rivers.
It supplies 100 head of Brahman-cross cattle into southern plants each week. The cattle are sourced out of central, northern and western Queensland, backgrounded on the Kenny family properties Llanarth and Belyando Junction and go into the feedlot at 380 kilograms.
Founded in 1966 by Roslyn and Terry Kenny, the business model has always focused on utilising the natural capital on the two properties - water and pasture development.
"It's been steady progress with the development of Llanarth and Belyando Junction to the point they now boast 20,000 hectares of improved pasture, the feedlot and 500ha of flood irrigation," Mr Kenny said.
"We wanted a drought-proof system."
All types of crops have been grown over the years from grain and cotton to soybeans. Currently, a rotation of forage sorghum for silage and chickpeas is in place.
Ten tonnes per hectare of composted manure is annually spread on the irrigation paddocks and that has lifted organic matter to a high level, increasing water holding potential and nutrients.
Three years ago, the Kennys decided to venture into Wagyus and today run 1200 breeders on pasture.
Mr Kenny said Wagyu were moving into northern Australia in a significant way and were proving themselves every day, handling the climate and performing strongly both in the feedlot and with their carcase traits.
"The big question with Wagyu is that given they are a luxury food, can we over-supply demand," he said.
"But they seem to tick all the boxes in crossbreeding programs - lifting fertility and just breeding a better animal for the north.
"As far as running feedlots go, Wagyu is a long and valuable inventory hold for 400 days. "The advantages for us have been that means it is at least half the workload and way less biosecurity risk as we have cattle coming in from less suppliers, instead of from all over Queensland."
A game changer has been the new Signature Beef on-farm abattoir in the district.
"We are currently supplying 20 carcasses per week and we are programmed to build up to 50 by mid next year," Mr Kenny said.
"The grading system is very simple with a price per marble score. Our carcase weights are averaging 425kg and our marble score is averaging either side of 8."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.