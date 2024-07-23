North west and Cape shiver as records fall

Lower Cape cattle station Palmerville was among a number of locations in Queensland's north waking up to record low temperatures last week.
The property recorded 0.5 degrees on July 18, plus a light frost, making it the coldest July morning in 116 years of records there.
The previous coldest July morning at Palmerville was 1.7 degrees on July 4, 1899.
According to the station's website, its elevation, ranging from 290 metres above sea level with peaks up to 770 metres above sea level, create a different climate to both the Gulf country and the Atherton Tableland.
Retired CSIRO weather officer Peter Nelson said the region had also experienced a very cold July morning 59 years earlier, on July 19, 1965, when snow fell in the mountains to the west of Townsville.
That morning, Palmerville recorded a temperature of 1.9 degrees, along with a light frost.
Last week, the Bureau of Meteorology said Georgetown airport recorded -0.6 degrees on July 18, a July record with 21 years of data. It was also an annual record.
At Charters Towers airport, the mercury sank to a monthly and annual record 0.1 degree on 19 July, using 132 years of data.
Winton was another community posting an annual and monthly record, on July 20, when the temperature went down to -0.6 degrees.
Heading north up the Cape, Weipa and Coen joined the trend of record July temperatures on July 19. The temperature at the former was 9.9 degrees, and 9.3 degrees at the latter.
The bureau said the minimum temperature anomaly in the last week was 2 to 6 degrees below the average for most of Queensland, thanks to a high pressure system dominating northern Australia.
"The anti-clockwise winds dragged cold air from the south to Queensland, and extended it into the Northern Territory and eastern WA. This resulted in unusually cold days," a spokesperson said. "The high pressure system brought settled weather with clear sky that allowed the heat to escape rapidly from the surface at night and resulted in frosty mornings to the north."
