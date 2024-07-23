Fruit loss from frost in FNQ still being assessed

Fruit growers in Far North Queensland are still counting their losses from last week's frost, but one citrus farmer expects to lose 80 per cent of his lemons and up to 40 pc of his limes.
Farmers impacted by the frost which occurred over three days last week, but was worst on Friday morning, say the impact has been "a bit hit and miss" in the region.
Mango grower Edward Balzarolo of Balzo Farming, who grows mangoes and sugar cane near Dimbulah, said 2000 of his 4000 mango trees had been impacted by frost.
He said the worse case scenario would be a loss of "tens of thousands of dollars".
Mr Balzarolo said while everyone knew the frost was coming, it was a lot worse than everyone expected and was "a bit hit and miss".
He said he was hoping to pick 140 tonnes of mangoes off the farm this season, but that could be reduced by 30 per cent now.
"It's mainly affected all my Keitts and block of KPs (Kensington Prides) which are bit lower down on my farm than the rest," he said.
"I've lost my flowering, the leaves are pretty scorched and it hasn't really affected the bark of the tree, but I'm a bit worried about my Keitts because they're only about three years old. I'm a bit worried about whether they will survive the frost and regrow."
Mr Balzarolo is also worried about the survival of some of the bigger trees which got frosted, but hopes a product to stimulate recovery may get them moving again.
"It's hard to say what the crop losses will be, but all that flower that I had on there is lost - the frost damage is mainly on top of the tree, but has gone down the side a bit as well," he said.
"I am hoping the trees will recover and maybe throw another flower. But I'll have to wait about a month to see if they reflower and to see if those Keitts survive. I think I will have to replace the odd one here and there - some of the smaller ones - but I'm hoping I don't have to replace the whole lot."
Fortunately, Mr Balzarolo's sugar cane crop that is due to be harvested in a couple of weeks has not been overly affected by the frost and may have even increased in its sugar levels.
Twenty minutes west of Dimbulah on Bullaburrah Creek Rd, citrus grower Berto Srhoj of Julum Citrus, said he had 18,000 trees - 3000 lemon and 15,000 limes - on his 60 hectare farm.
Mr Srhoj said he had probably lost 80 pc of his lemon crop and between 20 pc and 40 pc of his lime production.
He said last week's frost was worse than one three years ago when, unlike other growers in parts of FNQ, he only had minimal damage.
"There will be no season for us with lemons this year...if they recover and by the time we get them back up and running again, it will be too late...I don't think they will flower again," he said.
"They were in full flower and had already set fruit about pea size."
Mr Srhoj said the temperature on Friday morning of the worst frost was -2.4 degrees celsius.
"It pretty much blanketed everything - we've got weather stations on the property and it dropped below 4 degrees by about 2am and never got above 4 degrees until about half past seven (in the morning), that was the worst of the frost," he said.
"Our lemons got hit the hardest and I think we will lose some (trees) by the looks of them - I don't know, I've never been in this situation before. I'm 51 years old and it's the first time we've ever had any sort of damage like this on our property. We've been doing citrus for 25 years," he said.
Mr Srhoj said he had heard of other farmers had been affected by the frost, but could not give specifics.
"But I think a lot of people will be affected...I heard that the Mutchilba area copped pretty bad frost...obviously Atherton and around that area got it worse than us, but I don't know that they grow as much tropical fruit up that way," he said.
"It's a very mixed bag, but a lot of people won't know the damage to their crops for a couple of weeks, maybe even longer."
Australian Mango Industry Association director John Nardi of Favco Farming said there was definitely some frost damage on mangoes.
"It's probably not quite as bad as three years ago for most people, but there's definitely some damage, it seems to be a bit patchy...it's certainly in the lower areas, but not whole farms necessarily," he said.
"It's mostly out that Dimbulah way...between Mutchilba and Dimbulah...but I don't know too many on the Mareeba side of Mutchilba that have been affected too badly."
Avocado grower Jim Kochi, Tinaroo Falls, said there had been a frost event in Atherton, but it was not heavy frost.
"It's burnt off a bit grass, (and) sugar cane across the road from us has gone a bit yellow, but it will recover," he said.
