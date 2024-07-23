Stonewalling blamed for Towers decision to relinquish Big Rocks

The future of the 10,000 megalitre Big Rocks Weir project on the Burdekin River above Charters Towers is uncertain in the wake of news that the Charters Towers Regional Council has relinquished its role as proponent, developer, owner and operator to the state government.
The council's original aim was to build and operate the weir to create a new water source to support the growth of irrigated agriculture and enhance water security for the Charters Towers region, signing a funding deed with the state government in July 2021, signifying the start of the pre-construction phase of the project.
Some $6m, jointly funding by state and federal governments flowed in October that year, said to be for fast-tracking pre-construction activities, but in May this year CTRC mayor Liz Schmidt said her council had been hung out to dry when funding was deferred in the state budget.
Last week Cr Schmidt said the council believed the state government was best placed to advance the project through to completion, now that the specific milestones whereby the council could seek reimbursement for costs expended during the pre-construction phase was reaching its conclusion.
She said that was the best decision for the success of the project, adding that it would mitigate the significant financial and operational risks of the project for the council.
"Council will continue to work with the state government and support the project moving onward to ensure the community's needs remain at the forefront," she said.
"If the time comes that the project moves to the construction phase, we as a council will, as a significant stakeholder, be given a position on any advisory or governance committee established.
"Council is hopeful that this is a smooth transfer, and the project keeps moving forward and is achieved within a reasonable timeframe."
Water Minister Glenn Butcher was reserved in his response to the news, saying he had received a letter from the council, and the department was now considering its next steps and delivery options.
"The Miles government has been working closely with (the) Charters Towers Regional Council to progress Big Rocks Weir through pre-construction activities," he said. "We will continue to work closely with (the) council to support water security and economic growth in the region."
Mr Butcher said the state's $30 million contribution to Big Rocks Weir remained on the table, alongside the federal government's $38 million commitment.
Katter's Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has blamed the state government's "ideologically driven departments" for the decision, backing the council's decision to "wipe its hands" of the Big Rocks Weir project.
"This just demonstrates that the government and the bureaucracy in Brisbane have no appetite whatsoever to help develop and progress North Queensland," he said.
"For three years now, the Charters Towers Regional Council have been tirelessly jumping through hoop after hoop put in front of them, only to be told to spend more rate payers' money on more studies or plans.
"Here we have an example of a council being visionary and wanting to develop their region and contribute more to the state, but at every turn the departments have found another excuse to say no.
"Instead of having a vision for the state, the government is presiding over a bureaucracy in Brisbane who repeatedly build stone walls, rather than enabling state-changing infrastructure."
On November 24, 2023, coordinator-general Gerard Coggan stated a new project declaration lapse date of January 9, 2026, after previously giving a lapse date of January 9, 2024 in December 2022.
Mr Katter fully supported the council's decision to give the project back to the state government, saying the council had done an excellent job in persisting this far.
"As the project is starting to show signs of construction the state government should be the ones to deal with their own bureaucrats," he said.
He said there was still a need for the project, because the community needed to know it had a secure water supply into the future.
"The potential growth from irrigated agriculture is too much to simply let Brisbane pen-pushers get in the way of," he said. "Everyone needs to remember that it was my father who secured the $28 million in federal funds for the project in 2018, and we will not let that go to waste."
