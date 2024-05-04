Dairy farmers keep up pressure for grocery reform

EastAUSmilk has been making submissions on behalf of dairy farmers to the many inquiries into supermarkets which are currently under way.
We've been very pleased with the response to our submission on reforms to the Food and Grocery Code.
While the review's interim report supported making the code mandatory, and addressing the issue of retaliation against suppliers and producers in the code, we still have work to do to get more from the review, and we must ensure the commonwealth government supports the review's recommendations.
While it is in the interests of dairy farmers that the relations between supermarkets and milk processors, covered by the food and grocery code, are better and fairer, we're also looking closely at what is done about retaliation - it might be a useful consideration for the current review of the dairy code.
eastAUSmilk's president Joe Bradley and government relations manager Mike Smith supplemented our written submission, with an in-person appearance before the Queensland Government's Parliamentary Select Committee inquiry into supermarket prices, on Monday, April 29.
Anyone interested in Queensland history might be interested to know the Committee hearing was in the old Legislative Council Chamber at Parliament House - unused much of the time since the abolition of the Legislative Council 102 years ago.
Joe and Mike were at pains to stress that the market in food and grocery is as defective as it was in dairy, and that if the market isn't operating properly you won't get a sustainable balance between supply chain margins, consumer price, and product quality, citing the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's assessment of both markets.
They told the Parliamentary select committee that Queensland should support the changes being proposed to the food and grocery code.
The eastAUSmilk submission, focussed on the impact on regional suppliers and producers, of the national pricing policy of major supermarkets, but Joe and Mike ran out of time to discuss this during the hearing.
They did speak briefly about the national food security review by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture.
Members of the Select Committee listened closely, and asked smart questions - they had clearly read the eastAUSmilk submission.
The committee is due to report by May 31, 2024.
