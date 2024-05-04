North Queensland Register
Dairy farmers keep up pressure for grocery reform

By Mike Smith, Eastaus Milk Government Relations Manager
May 4 2024 - 10:30am
Dairy farmers want relations between supermarkets and processors to be better and fairer. Picture: Shutterstock
EastAUSmilk has been making submissions on behalf of dairy farmers to the many inquiries into supermarkets which are currently under way.

