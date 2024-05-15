More cane workers strike during season 'crisis point'

Further fair pay strikes across North Queensland cane mills could potentially risk a season closure if negotiations are not promptly resolved.
Tully cane growers have joined forces to campaign for a fair pay rise, with Australian Workers' Union members unanimously voting in favour of taking industrial action for the cause.
After 100 per cent of AWU members voted in favour of industrial action, including strikes for up to 48 hours at a time, they will now have the option to strike at the Tully Sugar mill.
Second-generation cane grower Ricky Mio from Clare said he supported the union member's strike.
"Everyone has the right to fair pay," he said.
"If they have a case, they have a case. I support them."
Newly appointed Queensland Cane Agriculture and Renewables and Australian Cane Farmers Association joint CEO Stephen Ryan said while he was not privy on pay conditions, he acknowledged that the issue was beyond the control of his members.
"We don't want our members to be the victims in this issue," he said.
"There's a chance to resolve it and get going...reasonably on time, not too late. We're waiting to find out."
Mr Ryan had been in meetings on May 15 with fellow board members, awaiting any outcomes of the strike or potential negotiations.
He said his team was hopeful that all parties could resolve the issue "promptly and amicably" due to the impact on the season's crush.
"We want mills open when they should be. We want maximum availability," he said.
"The most important thing is to take advantage of a good season, good weather and have a good start and an early finish. We don't want to be delayed.
"If it's delayed for a long time, you get into the risk of wet weather and having to force closure of the season when there are good crops and good prices. That makes people nervous - it just shouldn't happen.
"I'd just like people to get into it, get the mills running and the season happening and continue on with any negotiations and disputes as an aside and not have it interfere with the season."
Mr Ryan said it was "coming to a crisis point at this time of the year", which could be a "negotiation tactic".
"But it's not helpful and that's not me blaming any side or any body," he said.
"Often these discussions go on until the last minute. We're not making any accusations there, we just want them to resolve it and maybe they can start the season and solve it amicably."
AgForce Cane board president Russell Hall said he was also standing by the unions and the workers who he said he knew personally and had heard of their payment plights.
"I'm supporting the unions. Wilmar only gave (workers) nine per cent on the last three years because of profitability," he said.
"That's somewhere between $5-$10 behind."
AWU Queensland Branch secretary Stacey Schinnerl said the action was a warning to Tully that their workers are not going to back down until they get a fair deal.
"Our members are tired of waiting - Tully's current offer is unacceptable and workers are drawing a line in the sand," Ms Schinnerl said.
"This vote shows that we are serious about a fair pay rise."
This successful ballot could result in an impact on the season's crush if industrial action were to be carried out during a period when sugar cane is transported to mills to be crushed into sugar.
It could result in workers taking industrial action during the pre-crushing season steam trials, which are integral to preparing the Mill for its peak earning season.
"Workers in far North Queensland aren't going to be shortchanged by a Chinese multinational corporation," Ms Schinnerl said.
"Industrial action was not our preferred way of resolving this dispute, but we are ready and willing to do so if Tully doesn't come back to the bargaining table with an offer that reflects our members' worth to the company."
Other potential industrial action includes bans on performing overtime, call outs, and use of keys and computer equipment.
The Tully ballot comes in the wake of continued strikes at Wilmar Sugar which saw hundreds of workers campaign at mills across the state last week.
"We are not slowing down," said AWU Northern District Secretary Jim Wilson.
"Wilmar executives and their shareholders need to reflect on whether our members will settle for their next offer if they want these mills to keep operating.
"Wilmar is now trying to hide behind the Fair Work Commission instead of coming back to the bargaining table with a serious offer.
"Simply come to the bargaining table with a fair offer that reflects the worth of our workers and we'll get back to work."
