Mary Basin water plan released

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
May 18 2024 - 10:30am
File photo

The latest Mary Basin water plan was released last week after three years of development. Several Mary plans have been developed in the past 20 years with new elements added each time. Most importantly for dairy farmers in the Mary Valley, this plan has converted previous area-based licences into volumetric licences.

