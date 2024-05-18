Mary Basin water plan released

During the first half of the plan's development, farmers were not fully engaged in the process. Many farmers probably didn't understand how important this plan is for their farm and the need to be critically involved. When the draft plan was released in February 2023, many farmers were not happy with the allocations they were given and needed assistance. eastAUSmilk got involved and we engaged Ian Johnson to help as he had done a few years before in the Upper Burnett area.