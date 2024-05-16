Henderson Park calving rates thrive under supplementary program

"There is no doubt that Brahman based breeds are much more suited to this part of the world and we would prefer to breed an animal that doesn't require continual tick and fly control. The price gap we see at the saleyards which is driven by the feedlot industry is not reflected in the kill sheet at the meatworks. With such a large decrease in the appetite for brahman based cattle over recent years at saleyards we have to continually question how we should move forward. " Mr Anderson said.