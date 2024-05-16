North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Henderson Park calving rates thrive under supplementary program

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan and Nikki Anderson with their daughters Alyssa and Asher at home at Henderson Park. Picture: Steph Allen
Ryan and Nikki Anderson with their daughters Alyssa and Asher at home at Henderson Park. Picture: Steph Allen

HALF an hour north of the Beef Capital lies a homestead of sprawling pastures, Brahman cattle and 165 years worth of family legacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.