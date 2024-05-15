North Queensland Register
'Hung out to dry': Charters project ignored in Budget

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
May 15 2024 - 3:13pm
Charters Towers mayor Liz Schmidt says the continued hold up of the region's Big Rocks Weir is 'absolutely disgraceful'. Picture: Steph Allen
Charters Towers mayor Liz Schmidt says the continued hold up of the region's Big Rocks Weir is 'absolutely disgraceful'. Picture: Steph Allen

A major project set to create 172 full-time jobs for wider Charters Towers community has been stalled once more under this week's unveiled Federal Budget 2024.

