Supermarket inquiry another chance to be heard

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers Ceo
May 5 2024 - 10:30am
Supermarkets possess exclusive knowledge regarding both supply availability and consumer preferences, which raises questions about the validity of labeling this market as 'free', and I certainly would not regard it as 'fair'. File picture
On Monday I was before the Queensland supermarket inquiry committee representing thousands of growers too fearful of commercial retribution to represent themselves. A tough gig considering every grower is different to the next.

