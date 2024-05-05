Supermarket inquiry another chance to be heard

On Monday I was before the Queensland supermarket inquiry committee representing thousands of growers too fearful of commercial retribution to represent themselves. A tough gig considering every grower is different to the next.
Each has their own unique story filled with chapters of various commodities, various regions of Queensland, various business models and a variety of supply chains to get their fresh produce from farm to consumer.
It is this variety that really complicates all our conversations. It is our role as the state industry body to collate and aggregate these stories, to identify the themes they all share and to turn these themes into an industry narrative for decision makers.
It was due to this process that last November we launched the "We Give a Fork" campaign.
The premise behind the campaign was that regardless of commodity type, size, or operation we were consistently hearing three main themes, three main risks to their future. These were margin squeeze, policy pile on and reputation of the sector.
Margin squeeze has become the cliff which many of our Queensland growers are about to be pushed off. Across the state, and indeed nationally, we couldn't find a grower whose costs hadn't increased by 30-65 per cent since 2020.
What sets our industry apart is its inability to transfer these expenses to its sale price.
Horticulture operates within a supposedly free market based on supply and demand dynamics.
Interestingly, supermarkets possess exclusive knowledge regarding both supply availability and consumer preferences, which raises questions about the validity of labeling this market as "free", and I certainly would not regard it as "fair".
Every rise in expenses, be it due to hikes in interest rates, government initiatives to boost worker wages, clean-up after natural disasters, implementation of a biosecurity levy, or escalations in costs of electricity, diesel, or fertiliser, is shouldered by growers.
These costs cannot be incorporated into the selling price as doing so would render the growers uncompetitive in the market.
With four years of escalating costs and stagnant returns, growers have used up all their equity, capital or have become further entrapped with debt. For too long the affordable supply of fresh fruit, vegetables and nuts have not been a consideration for Australians.
We have all taken this supply chain for granted. The reputation of the industry has taken a beating over the years. This cannot continue.
It does seem like this is the only topic we have been discussing for six months but fair returns for growers is a fight we must win. For too long we have sat back and watched our growers be dragged through the mud. Our food security is at risk. Our growers' livelihoods and lives are at risk. Our regional areas which predominantly house the industry are at risk.
This is a complex issue which will require change from retailers, growers, consumers and government for there to be a reliable supply of Queensland grown, fresh fruit, vegetables and nuts for generations to come. But if that's not an outcome worth fighting for, I don't know what is.
