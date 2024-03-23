North Queensland Register
Opinion

The benefits of agritourism in dairy

By Kay Tommerup, Eastausmilk Board Member
March 23 2024 - 11:30am
eastAUSmilk board member Kay Tommerup says agritourism encourages independence and confidence for farmers. File picture
Mention agritourism and most dairy farmers will run for the hills, but diversification needn't mean that tourism takes over your life, and certainly not your farm. Agritourism is an extremely flexible addition to your farm business offering many levels of commitment, interaction, and capital investment. Preparation is essential to any on-farm diversification - have a plan to ensure this new path works for you and your farm, and seek help from experienced operators. eastAUSmilk also provides assistance to members looking to diversify.

