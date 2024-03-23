The benefits of agritourism in dairy

It's often thought agritourism diversification means you're not a 'real' farmer any more. In fact, that's far from the truth, and even further from reality if your goal is to provide genuine farm experiences and/or products. Adding an agritourism sideline to your business can provide a much-needed cashflow boost when profitability of the farm is threatened. It can be used as an interim measure to lift a below average season, to build reserves for on-farm capital investment, or a long-term strategy for succession and retirement goals. Agritourism is a supplementary income that sees you completely in control of setting the parameters and pricing.

