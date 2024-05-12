Sustainability, adapting to change and grower opportunities at Sugar Cubed

Recognising their ability to adapt to change and embrace new markets while dealing with many external challenges should make cane farmers proud, was the message from one keynote speaker at the inaugural Sugar Cubed conference in Mackay this week.
The 100 participants at the May 8 and 9 event comprised elected representatives of CANEGROWERS as well as members of their Next Ratoon mentoring program where they heard from key players in the Australian bioeconomy including, Jet Zero CEO Ed Mason, Qantas head of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Graeme Potger, KPMG Origins CEO Laszlo Peter, Coca Cola's head of Sugar Procurement Pete Greenwell and Evidn chief behavioural science Dr John Pickering.
Dr Pickering said cane farmers had a very important role in their community as well as the agricultural landscape - and he wants them to recognise this.
As a specialist in the analysis and modification of human behaviour at a population-level to create positive change and improve outcomes for people and their community, Dr Pickering gave a presentation titled People in a Changing Community.
"There was a lot of discussion about future sustainability and biofuels and these require growers to take the nest step and take a leap of faith," he said.
"Cane farmers are really bloody good about making progress, they get up every single day and make a difference and they should be proud of what they do.
"Those in the cane industry tell me it's not about what or why but about who they do it for, they tell me 'we don't get to pick the nuances or the complexities of the times we work in but we choose to do what we do,' and should recognise the genuine contribution they make".
Dr Pickering said although cane farmers had faced and continue to fave many challenges, they should feel positive about the future,
"There are many upsides from this conference," he said."
"At the conference we had Jet Zero and Qantas send their key people here to talk about market opportunities for biofuel," he said.
"I told the grower the demand for sugar, the demand for what you do is going through the roof and the industry has every reason to be very positive about its future."
Mr Greenwell told the growers sustainability is here to stay.
As head of procurement for the world's largest user of sugar, Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Mr Greenwell said his job involved ensuring the company received enough of the white staff.
"My job is to make sure trucks keep turning up to factories in the Asia-Pacific and (annually) supply around 215,000 tonnes of sugar," he said.
"We source around 100,000 tones of sugar from Australia annually.
"When you consider Coke it's pretty simple, syrups, water, bubbles and sugar, so if i don't do my job then we're in big trouble."
Mr Potger said global demand for sustainable aviation fuel was growing exponentially, with many countries introducing SAF mandates for airlines.
"The Sugar Industry's Sugar Plus Roadmap recognises bio energy for heavy industry including aviation from waste biomass as a key strategic opportunity," he said.
"This reflects that the sugar cane plant is one of the best natural sources for transforming intro renewable energy, including biofuel.
"Qantas has similarly recognised that sugar cane derived ethanol and waste biomass, represents one of the largest domestic feedstock opportunities for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel.
"At the Sugar Cubed Conference, the Qantas Group outlined to local growers its SAF plans, including its 10 per cent 2030 target and its focus on catalysing the domestic SAF industry through its $400m Climate Fund.
"The opportunity to participate in this new sector, remains open to the industry."
CANEGROWERS chair Owen Menkens said the conference which was held on Wednesday and Thursday was voted a great success by growers from as far north as the Tablelands region and as far south as Rocky Point.
Mr Menkens said the expert speakers were well received as they discussed innovations in the sugarcane industry at the Sugar Cubed conference.
"It was great to have the heavy hitters including Coke, Qantas and Jet Zero attend," he said.
"Going forward we are looking forward to working with an informing growers more about sustainable sugar pathways.
"This was good opportunity for growers from all over the state to come together and work on different issues.
"I know there are some mental health challenges, some growers have had a very tough year
CANEGROWERS Mackay deputy chair and Mackay Area Committee chair Joseph Borg said it was really outstanding event.
"There was a lot of good debate and discussion ," he said.
"After every presentation there was a Q and A session we would fire off questions."
Mr Borg said as an individual grower, he hoped the next Sugar Cubed would be open to all members.
