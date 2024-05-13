North Queensland Register
Home/News

Gulflander returns after extended closure

May 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gulflander operates seasonally but higher-than-average seasonal rainfall and flooding across North Queensland resulted in a later start to this years season. Picture: Queensland Rail
The Gulflander operates seasonally but higher-than-average seasonal rainfall and flooding across North Queensland resulted in a later start to this years season. Picture: Queensland Rail

Queensland Rail's historic tourism train, the Gulflander is making a return to the Gulf savannah region after an extended closure, thanks to significant weather challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.