Gulflander returns after extended closure

Queensland Rail's historic tourism train, the Gulflander is making a return to the Gulf savannah region after an extended closure, thanks to significant weather challenges.
Tickets to ride the RM93 diesel railmotor, known as the 'tin hare', which operates on the heritage-listed Normanton-Croydon line, are now available for a May 15 start.
QR's executive general manager regional operations Louise Collins said the recent wet weather meant passengers would be in for a picturesque journey, with the rain transforming the journey's landscape into a flourishing oasis.
"This trip is like no other," she said.
"The line was originally built to connect the once-bustling river port of Normanton to the gold fields of Croydon.
"It's a tribute to the early pioneers of the Gulf country and the railway line still retains the original rail and sleepers laid between 1888 and 1891."
The line was never connected to the state rail network and remains the only line in Queensland still measured in miles.
A new driver is at the controls this year, Garry Breitkreutz, who has moved from Weipa and is a qualified fitter and turner.
Mr Breitkreutz said he was excited to have the opportunity to deliver the unique and iconic experience to visitors coming into a remote but beautiful region of Queensland.
"I have a passion for all things mechanical and a huge admiration and respect for all who contributed to our rich rail history," he said.
"We are so reliant on technology these days compared to our predecessors in the 1800s.
"You only have to look at the beautiful buildings and machinery of our ancestors to see the skills that were required, skills that are being lost to technology today. So, I'm very pleased to be a part of preserving the past.
"Come join me on the trip. It will be a lot of fun and I will provide commentary on the local history, while pointing out unique sights, plants and animals along the way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.