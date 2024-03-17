Alarming gap in understanding of pricing

The task of educating decision makers about the complexities of horticulture, to support them in making good decisions and keep them from making bad ones, is a full-time gig.
The disconnect between policymakers and the realities of horticulture poses a grave risk to Australia's food security. Policies that inadvertently inflate input costs without considering the implications for growers threaten the sustainability of our agricultural sector.
In the past month we've had over 24 meetings with politicians, three trips to Canberra to meet with policy makers and attended the ABARES conference, advocating for our growers. What we have learnt during this intense political engagement has been invaluable.
These recent engagements have highlighted a significant gap in understanding. We assumed the government understood the common industry term 'price takers'. We assumed they were aware of the intricacies of weekly price negotiations. The majority had no idea. Instead, many thought the term meant that growers were offered a price which covers grower costs plus profit which they had to 'take' and that equalled the 'market price'. How wrong they are!
They had no idea about the negotiation landscape, the lack of secure contracts and how supply is predicted or manipulated.
They didn't understand growers' inability to have their true cost of production factored into their negotiated sale price. And due to this lack of understanding, they didn't realise that their own decisions which served to increase input costs eg. biosecurity levy, PALM reform, labour costs, wouldn't just be passed onto the consumer.
Unlike single-commodity crops such as cotton or grain, where a focused approach is feasible, horticulture presents a mosaic of challenges that cannot be addressed with a one-size-fits-all strategy. Yet, in the eyes of policymakers, horticulture is perceived as a 'singular' commodity, overlooking the intricacies of each crop.
Representing a diverse array of over 100 fruits, vegetables, and nuts cultivated in Queensland, we understand firsthand the need for tailored solutions. What works for one crop may not necessarily be applicable to another. The diversity in nutrition, labour, pests, diseases, and climate requirements, coupled with varying operating business models, renders a collective approach to horticulture challenging.
However, amid these challenges, there is cause for optimism. The growing voice of growers and industry advocates is finally garnering national attention, prompting decision-makers to re-evaluate their approach. As we embark on the next phase of advocacy and engagement, the spotlight on horticulture promises a transformative year ahead.
