New records set, $93K raised over the 140km Great Wheelbarrow Race in FNQ

Pushing a wheelbarrow at an average speed of 22km per hour over 140km from Mareeba to Chillagoe is not everyone's cup of tea but for the 33 teams which competed in the 2024 Great Wheelbarrow Race it combined fun, fitness and supporting a great cause.
Three new records were set in the 2024 race which raised $93,342 during the 21st annual event.
One was set by Trio category Winner Missy's Donors Wheelies with a new race record time of 8.22.53.
For Wheely Pushy Women captain Nicole Neill, it was her fourth race and her third with the team which comprised teachers, firefighters, healthcare workers, stay at home mums and administrators, set a new record of 8: hours 38 minutes and.18 seconds. on Sunday.
"We got pipped at the finish line last year and our aim was to set a new record this year which we did," she said.
"It was hard work and we did a lot of hill sprint training with 12kg weights to prepare.
"Our team of 10 were aged from 36 to 50 and , and we would sprint for between 15 and 40 seconds in order to be as fast as we could."
Ms Neill said this year the Pushy Women raised money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Reigning champions in the men's division, Team Tune Squad once again showed by they are the blokes to beat after they set a blistering new record of 6:22.4, beating their 2023 record of 6:24.41.
TTS captain Zane Terranova, 18, said the 10 strong team really went for broke via a round robin of 10 second sprints.
"One person has the wheelbarrow and would sprint for 10 seconds and then the next person gets off the bus and took over so we really built up momentum," he said.
"This way we could run at 22km per hour.
"The first day you are really fresh and really smash it out, the second day is the hardest but your body hurts the most on the third day."
Mr Terranova a first-year sport and exercise science student at James Cook University, said TTS last year won the school division as the they were all attending Mareeba State High School.
This year TTS raised more than $3000 for the Mareeba Friends of the Hospital Foundation
"We had five of last year's team back for this year and we are already talking about 2025." he said.
Mareeba councillor and event chairman Kevin Davies said the competitors really had skin in the game.
"The race sees teams travelling 140 km from Mareeba to Chillagoe over three days, with an overnight stop in Dimbulah on the Friday evening and a stop at Almaden on the Saturday," he said.
"The race went extremely well, with a new race record of 6 hours 22 minutes and 28 seconds by the reigning champions, Tune Squad, that's an average of around 22 kilometres per hour."
Mr Davies said the competitors raced along the Wheelbarrow Way which he said was one small part of the Savannah Way, a 3700 km route linking Cairns to Broome.
"The weekend brings together people from all walks of life, with the youngest runner aged 13 years old and the oldest runner 87 years old," he said.
"Most teams use the race to raise money for a charity of their choice and over the weekend it was announced that $93,342 was raised for charities and GTB 2024 for Vision Australia raised the most funds, $20,500."
Great Wheelbarrow Race Results
Overall winner: Tune Squad who set a new race record of 6h 22min 28s in the men's category, with second place taken by Rusty Wheels and in third place the SSCC Saints from St Stephen's Catholic College,
The Mareeba Sandy Butler Memorial Team Spirit Award was won by Costa Berries.
Category winners: Over 55: Dad's Army . School: SSCC Saints from St Stephen's Catholic College, Mareeba, Social: Costa Berries, Men: Tune Squad, Ladies: Wheely Pushy Women with new record of 8h 38m 18s , Mixed: Rusty Wheels, Solo: Julian Picot , Duo: Giblet 'n' the Hairyman, Trio: Missy's Donors Wheelies with new record of 8h 22min 53s.
Cr Davies said everyone who participated be they pushing a wheelbarrow, in a support crew or one of the many fabulous volunteers was a winner.
"I would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors and volunteers who made this event happen," he said.
"Congratulations to everyone who crossed the finish line, and we look forward to welcoming you back in 2025."
The event was held over three days with the start on Friday had wheelbarrows pushed to Dimbulah, with an overnight stay and celebrations in the town.
On Saturday wheelbarrows were pushed from Dimbulah to Almaden with a lunch stop in Petford and overnight stay and celebrations in Almaden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.