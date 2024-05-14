North Queensland Register
New records set, $93K raised over the 140km Great Wheelbarrow Race in FNQ

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
May 14 2024 - 6:00pm
Dad's Army won the Over 55s category of the 140km 2024 Great Wheelbarrow Race. Picture: Supplied
Pushing a wheelbarrow at an average speed of 22km per hour over 140km from Mareeba to Chillagoe is not everyone's cup of tea but for the 33 teams which competed in the 2024 Great Wheelbarrow Race it combined fun, fitness and supporting a great cause.

Journalist

