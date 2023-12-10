North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

The We Give A Fork campaign highlights the complexities in production horticulture

By Rachel Chambers, Qfvg Ceo
December 10 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stop the buck passing, Australians need us to find solutions
Stop the buck passing, Australians need us to find solutions

It's been two weeks since we launched our national public awareness campaign 'We Give A Fork' designed to educate consumers and decision makers about the complexities in production horticulture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.