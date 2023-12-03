North Queensland Register
December 3, 2023
Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers celebrated its 100th anniversary last week

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
December 3 2023 - 11:30am
Supporting hort for 100 years
Supporting hort for 100 years

Last week Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers celebrated our 100th anniversary supporting the horticultural industry. The organisation started out in 1923 as the Committee of Direction of Fruit Marketing, borne out of a need to ensure grower returns in an unstable market.

