Supporting hort for 100 years

Last week Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers celebrated our 100th anniversary supporting the horticultural industry. The organisation started out in 1923 as the Committee of Direction of Fruit Marketing, borne out of a need to ensure grower returns in an unstable market.
The market during the decade 1910 - 1920 was post war and although population growth was high, fruit acreage and production was higher, resulting in a fluctuating, often glutted market.
A research paper at the time had this to say of conditions: "The inability of farmers to judge the capacity of the market for any particular commodity led to blind production which aggravated the position by causing further gluts, at the same time denying the producer a just reward for his labours."
It went on to speak about how one decision to sell independently at a weak price could then depress the entire market, and that the only wins came from chronic short supply of any one commodity. Sound familiar?
Discussion of the fruit industry's problems appeared in newspapers, parliamentary debates, and government publications. However, all suggested the main problem to be solved was under-consumption rather than over-production.
Back in the day they realised the nutritional value of food and the need to increase uptake in society. They also realised that to keep food on tables, the growers needed sustainable returns.
In his report to the Agricultural Council in 1923, the director, Macgregor, said:
"Whatever else is done for the agriculturalist, if prices remain unpayable and marketing is disorganised little advantage will accrue to him from the new organisation. The stabilisation of prices and a paring of the margin between producer and consumer is desirable from the standpoint of both the agriculturalist and the general public."
100 years ago, QFVG was formed to protect the business of horticulture for the benefit of both growers and consumers.
Last week, 100 years on, we launched a national campaign aimed at doing just that - protecting both growers and consumers.
The burden on growers' shoulders has never felt heavier and consumers feel very much the same. Those in the industry know the system is broken. Those in the industry know growers are breaking and broken. It's time. It's time for industry to come together and tell the stories of fruit, vegetable, and nut production in all its complexity, as good understanding is the key to good decision making.
We give a fork, we always have.
