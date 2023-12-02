At the Annual General Meeting, ADF deferred election of its new president, to allow the Victorian Farmers Federation to fill the vacant Australian Dairy Farmers National Council positions from Victoria. Because the chair is elected by the ADF board and the ADF National Council jointly, the absence of eight National Council members from Victoria would be significant in that election, and those at the ADF AGM thought they should give the biggest milk-producing state the chance to have their full say in the ballot.