Saturday, December 2, 2023
Matt Trace appointed to Australian Dairy Farmers board

By Matt Trace, Eastausmilk President
December 2 2023 - 11:30am
Matt Trace has been appointed to the board of Australian Dairy Farmers. Picture supplied
eastAUSmilk president and Queensland dairy farmer Matt Trace was appointed to the board of Australian Dairy Farmers at the Annual General Meeting held on November 23. ADF is the national peak body of state-based dairy farmer organisations.

