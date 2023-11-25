North Queensland Register
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

New addition to eastAUSmilk board

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
November 25 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kay, Georgia, and Harry Tommerup, and a very enthusiastic taste tester in the Brisbane CBD on National Ag Day. Picture supplied
Kay, Georgia, and Harry Tommerup, and a very enthusiastic taste tester in the Brisbane CBD on National Ag Day. Picture supplied

eastAUSmilk's constitution requires that directors (board members) are nominated by the district committees across New South Wales and Queensland, from among dairy farmers who are themselves district committee members, which is a good way to ensure the organisation keeps close to grassroots members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.