From a self-proclaimed Gen X digital migrant, last week's AgTech Showcase at the Gatton Smart Farm was met with both trepidation and curiosity.
As a nod to organisers, unprecedented demand saw the addition of an extra day filled with the latest innovations in field robotics, sensors, and drones. The field robotics demonstrations attracted the most attention especially from the many growers who attended from across the state.
Growers are very direct when they talk about technology on-farm, what they need to achieve from it and how much they are willing to spend on a solution.
So, what are growers saying they are wanting to achieve? Number one it must be practical and not be tech for tech's sake.
A close second is decent mobile service and on-farm connectivity to enable their preferred solution to actually work. Next is squeezing full extraction, utilisation, protection and understanding of the data they already collect from machinery and farm apps to contribute to quality assurance, efficiency, and profitability.
Unless it saves them money or makes money to maximise return on investment, then it is a hard sell. At what point does overcapitalisation hurt?
It was no surprise that demos from autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles which have the potential for significant labour, chemical and fuel savings were popular. Supplier displays of logistics, farm decision support tools and traceability supports have come a long way and are now considered mainstream, it's now just which one to choose.
It was interesting to observe the number of digital 'translators' being engaged in the sector to provide a valuable bridge to growing digital literacy, usability and of course sales.
Do such tech innovations save money, increase efficiency, or promise something else? With AgTech the beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder.
