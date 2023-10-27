North Queensland Register
An extended drought without the right government support will be the last straw for some dairy farmers, says eastAusmilk

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
October 28 2023 - 10:30am
Without support, the drought will be the last straw for some dairy farmers, says eastAusmilk. Picture by Shutterstock
eastAUSmilk is becoming very concerned about the impact of drought on dairy farmers in Queensland and parts of northern NSW.

