Coles lifts milk prices, but Woolworths and Aldi haven't yet

By Eric Danzi, Ceo Eastausmilk
October 7 2023 - 11:30am
File picture

About three weeks ago, Coles quietly lifted the price of Coles milk on its shelves by 10 cents a litre to $4.80 for 3L, $3.30 for 2L and $1.70 for 1L. This caught many in the industry by surprise and is seen as a positive move by Coles. It shows that the dark days of $1/L are a distant memory and it is time for everyone in the industry, including me, to move on from this.

