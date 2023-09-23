North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

ACCC announces delay in findings on Coles' acquisition of Saputo plants

By Mike Smith Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
September 23 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saputo decision delayed
Saputo decision delayed

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced a delay in presenting its findings, on the proposed acquisition of two Saputo milk processing plants by Coles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.