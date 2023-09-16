Processors want code watered down

North Queensland Register
Processors want the dairy code of practice watered down

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
September 16 2023 - 10:30am
The code of practice has been in place for three years now and has had a significant impact on improving competition in the industry. It has created fairer and more balanced bargaining between processors and farmers and this is exactly what the code was introduced for.

