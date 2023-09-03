North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Opinion

eastAUSmilk presses Federal Minister on competition

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
September 3 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forests Murray Watt, MP for Blair Shayne Neumann and eastAUSmilk member Tim Beattie during a visit to Mr Beattie's Glamorgan Vale farm. Picture supplied
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forests Murray Watt, MP for Blair Shayne Neumann and eastAUSmilk member Tim Beattie during a visit to Mr Beattie's Glamorgan Vale farm. Picture supplied

eastAUSmilk has continued to actively pursue priority issues, and this week met with senior advisers to the Commonwealth Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.