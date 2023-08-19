North Queensland Register
eastAUSmilk carries out BJD testing

By Letisha Johnson, Eastausmilk Project Officer
August 19 2023 - 10:30am
BJD - Bovine Johne's Disease - is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium avium subsp. Paratuberculosis (MAP).

