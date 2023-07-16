North Queensland Register
Four words: profitability, seasonality, complexity, narrative

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
July 16 2023 - 10:30am
The story of Queensland horticulture
I was humbled to represent Queensland fruit, vegetable, and nuts growers recently at the Food Security Parliamentary Inquiry committee. I know there would be many growers who would have loved to be there to tell their own story. We were given five minutes to tell the story of all horticulture in Queensland - not an easy ask. Here's the gist of what we said.

