North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Opinion

eastAUSmilk lobbies ACCC against Coles' Saputo purchase

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
July 8 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner with Joe Bradley and Errol Gerber during the farm visit. Picture supplied
Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner with Joe Bradley and Errol Gerber during the farm visit. Picture supplied

eastAUSmilk chief executive officer Eric Danzi and government relations manager Mike Smith met with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in Sydney last week to discuss the proposed purchase by Coles of Saputo processing plants in Laverton North (Victoria) and Erskine Park (New South Wales).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.