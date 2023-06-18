North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Growers are workers too and deserve fair pay and job security

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
June 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dear unions, you forgot growers are working Australians too
Dear unions, you forgot growers are working Australians too

Last week over 3000 people in the national horticultural supply chain came together in Adelaide to celebrate, educate, collaborate, innovate, and advocate for an industry which supports umpteen hundreds of thousands of jobs across the nation. I say umpteen as unfortunately no one really knows how many jobs indirectly rely on horticulture, a noticeable lack of data which really inhibits our advocacy efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.