North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Farmers disgusted as Lactalis announces a 5c/L drop in milk price

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
June 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lactalis price drop angers
Lactalis price drop angers

Dairy farmers in Queensland and northern NSW were caught off guard when Lactalis announced a 5c/L drop in milk price. The surprise soon turned to anger and many Lactalis suppliers have reached out to me expressing their disgust. Given the massive shortage of milk in Australia, especially in Queensland and NSW, this announcement makes no sense at all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.