The biosecurity levy is just another tax on growers

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
May 21 2023 - 10:00am
Fall armyworm reached the Australian mainland in early 2020.
We were repeatedly told not to expect anything for horticulture in this budget, so we readied ourselves for no good news. What we didn't brace for was the sneaky way the government would go about funding biosecurity.

