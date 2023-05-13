Welcome to eastAUSmilk Mike Smith

EastAUSmilk last week welcomed our new addition Mike Smith to our team.
Milke will begin a part time role as eastAUSmilk's government relations manager.
Mike replaces Shaughn Morgan who was undertaking this role until his departure in April.
Mike has a long history of working within government including within ministerial offices. He finished in government in recent months with his last job as the chief of staff for the Queensland water minister.
Mike is extremely well connected within the Australian Labor Party throughout Australia which will be a great asset for eastAUSmilk with a Labor government in power in Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.
Mike has previously worked for QDO in a consulting role before returning to government over five years ago. Mike is extremely professional and plans his work in a thorough and methodical way.
He is always very focused on his priorities and achieving outcomes in key outcomes for eastAUSmilk and dairy farmers in Queensland and NSW.
Mike will meet with the board of eastAUSmilk this week. Mike has developed a detailed document about how to lobby governments in Australia. It will be very useful for the board to better understand the keys to lobbying given how central this role is to eastAUSmilk.
In addition, Mike has prepared a detailed government relations work plan that the board will review.There are several key issues for eastAUSmilk that Mike will government on. This includes gaining funding for key projects for eastAUSmilk and solving the competition problems in the industry especially between retailers and the industry. Also, government's appetite for transformational change to industry structures, which was the key outcome of the Dairy Plan which has to date been ignored.
Please welcome Mike in his role at eastAUSmilk. I expect Mike to be a valuable asset for eastAUSmilk, dairy farmers and our partners in the Queensland and NSW dairy industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.