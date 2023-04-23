North Queensland Register
Comment

Growers are victims of supply chain power imbalances

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
April 23 2023 - 10:00am
Do we need a surcharge to survive?
Christmas eve last year I had a grower call me about a request to supply product during the Christmas period which would have seen them lose a great deal of money as picking, packing, and transporting costs would have all been incurred with public holiday rates. To counteract these losses, the grower requested an increase on buy price, however this was declined, and the grower was told to provide the product as requested and absorb the costs. This is one of many stories we've been told where the power dynamic between grower and buyer most definitely sits with the buyer.

