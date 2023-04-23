Do we need a surcharge to survive?

Public holiday surcharges in the food service industry have been around for as long as I can remember and are thus far unregulated as to the amount they can add as a surcharge. The norm has been between 10 and 15 per cent, however it has been reported that this is now creeping up to 20pc. As a consumer I have no issue with these increases, as I understand that it costs the owner much more than usual to satisfy my hunger on these government gazetted days.

