Dairy code review moves slowly forward

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
April 20 2024 - 10:30am
Completion of the second review of the dairy industry code has been deferred to late 2026. Picture Shutterstock
Over objections from eastAUSmilk, the Commonwealth government deferred the second review of the dairy industry code, so it is now to be completed by late 2026 instead of late 2023.

