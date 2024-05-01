North Queensland Register
Camilleri Bros score a double at Sarina

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 1 2024 - 12:00pm
Mark Camilleri and his champion pen of steers, with Nutrien Mackay representative Paul Cooper. Picture: Sally Gall
Homebush's Camilleri Brothers cemented their reputation for breeding good lines of cattle, taking out two championship ribbons at Nutrien's third annual weaner and feeder show and sale at Sarina on Tuesday.

