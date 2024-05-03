North Queensland Register
Charters Towers students benefit from beef-focused training school

Ben Harden
Updated May 3 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
More than 50 students particpated in the two day training school. Picture supplied All Souls St Gabriels
Students from three Charter Towers schools took part in a two-day cattle handling school, with a focus on issues important to the north Queensland beef industry.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

