Charters Towers students benefit from beef-focused training school

Students from three Charter Towers schools took part in a two-day cattle handling school, with a focus on issues important to the north Queensland beef industry.
More than 50 students, ranging from grades four to 12, from All Souls St Gabriels, Blackheath & Thornburgh College and Charters Towers School of Distance Education attended the inaugural Combined Schools Cattle Training Days program, held at All Souls campus in Charters Towers.
The students spent two days covering everything from nutrition to cattle handling, biosecurity, public speaking, and cattle selection tailored to diverse industry needs such as live export, feedlot, and breeding operations.
The students were also rewarded with industry-focus presentations from guest speakers, Kenneth Coleman from Colemans Stock Feed and Roger Desailly from AgForce.
All Souls St Gabriels rural activities coordinator, Keith Hanson, said the students received insightful handling and judging skills.
"Some of the students involved in this two-day training event will be exhibiting cattle or judging at local shows at Hughenden and Winton," Mr Hanson said.
"These training days were valuable to them in terms of learning how to break in and judge stock."
Mr Hanson said six students from All Souls St Gabriels will be attending Beef 2024 at Rockhampton next week.
"The students are really excited for the opportunity to represent the school at Beef Australia," he said.
