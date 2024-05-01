North Queensland Register
Home/News

Tourists slowly head north as roads reopen

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern operators say caravaners have started moving north as tourist season commences. File photo
Northern operators say caravaners have started moving north as tourist season commences. File photo

An increased number of travellers have been seen trickling into the north, as roads across Queensland and the Northern Territory reopen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.