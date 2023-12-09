Every bit of advice from the experts says farmers must plan for drought and build their resilience. Our members have been investing time and money in their drought planning, and have incurred costs, along with the stress of a very dry 2023. While few had begun actively destocking before the rain, many had been letting herd size shrink, opting to keep numbers low, and trying to source feed to see them through the summer. Most have been unable to grow fodder to see them through to winter rains, and will still have to buy feed to supplement whatever they can now grow after November's rains.