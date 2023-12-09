North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Recent rain welcome, but not everyone has benefited

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
December 9 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

eastAUSmilk has been chasing public servants in the Commonwealth, New South Wales and Queensland governments, and their ministerial offices, to stress drought issues and drought response inadequacies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.