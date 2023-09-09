North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

eastAUSmilk hosts AGM and dairy farm tour

By Mike Smith, Government Relations Manager
September 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
eastAUSmilk's Annual General Meeting was held in Pittsworth last week. Picture supplied
eastAUSmilk's Annual General Meeting was held in Pittsworth last week. Picture supplied

eastAUSmilk's Annual General Meeting was held in Pittsworth on Wednesday August 30, following last year's in Lismore, New South Wales. Members from both New South Wales and Queensland attended, as well as staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.