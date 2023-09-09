eastAUSmilk's Annual General Meeting was held in Pittsworth on Wednesday August 30, following last year's in Lismore, New South Wales. Members from both New South Wales and Queensland attended, as well as staff.
In his report, president Matt Trace highlighted the impact of floods on members, as well as milk pricing issues, and the need to build eastAUSmilk's profile among non-members.
Chief executive officer Eric Danzi attended via Zoom, because he was at an important Dairy NSW member event in Merimbula, NSW. His report stressed the strategic plan developed by the board, and member services.
Auditor Alan Teese, from Gillow and Teese, discussed the financial report with members, and all reports were subsequently accepted.
An "other business" agenda item allowed members to raise further issues from the floor of the meeting.
Members at the AGM were then welcomed to Peter Garratt's nearby Southbrook dairy farm, where Peter spoke in detail about his feed and nutrition practices, which enable significantly higher carrying capacity, and hence profitability, than pasture feeding alone.
In conjunction with the Annual General Meeting, eastAUSmilk's board also met in person, and considered issues as wide-ranging as the Northern Dairy Plan, artificial insemination, dairy beef exports, and Bermuda grass. They also received an update on government relations matters, particularly including government funding of dairy programs, and the proposed purchase of two Saputo milk processing facilities by Coles.
The board also briefly considered greater use of technology, to allow on-line attendance at future Annual General Meetings by members who couldn't be there in person.
Both the board and the Annual General Meeting spent time discussing the very positive membership growth in New South Wales following the amalgamation of Dairy Connect and QDO, and regional visits by the CEO.
