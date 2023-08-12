North Queensland Register
eastAUSmilk makes further submissions to ACCC about Coles' proposed purchase of Saputo plants

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
August 12 2023 - 10:30am
Photo by Rob Stewart, Canningavale.
Submissions to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on concerns about the proposed acquisition of Saputo milk processing plants by Coles closed on August 3. The ACCC proposes to make its final findings by September 14.

