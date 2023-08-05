Prosecution the right move

eastAUSmilk has met with ministers or their officers, and departments, in the NSW, Queensland, and Commonwealth governments, to press the need to review the code now. It says this federal Court finding, and a substantial fine, proves that some milk processors won't comply with their obligations under the code, and will try to get away with breaching it if they can. eastAUSmilk wants a dairy industry code which forces processors to change the culture of bullying farmers.