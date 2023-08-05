North Queensland Register
eastAUSmilk congratulates ACCC for processor prosecution

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
August 5 2023 - 10:30am
Prosecution the right move
eastAUSmilk CEO Eric Danzi has congratulated the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for action taken to ensure the integrity of the Dairy Industry Code of Conduct, by prosecuting Lactalis, a large milk processor operating in all states.

