North Queensland Register
Home/News

Federal budget defers HIPCo, Hughenden off-stream water storage funding

Brandon Long
Sally Gall
By Brandon Long, and Sally Gall
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The layout of the proposed HIPCo irrigation scheme.
The layout of the proposed HIPCo irrigation scheme.

North west Queenslanders are philosophical after learning that the budget has deferred water projects around Hughenden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.