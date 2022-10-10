North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hughenden Irrigation Project outlines key project metrics at recent community consultation

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIPCo board members outlined key project metrics including potential water supply allocations, crops to be grown and the number of interested customers at the recent community information forum held last week. Picture by Zoe Thomas.

Over 40 customers have indicated their interest to secure a piece of the Hughenden Irrigation Project as board members facilitated a recent community information forum held on October 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.