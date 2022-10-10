Over 40 customers have indicated their interest to secure a piece of the Hughenden Irrigation Project as board members facilitated a recent community information forum held on October 6.
Of those investors, 25 are locally based and altogether are vying for a piece of land ranging from 100 to 1000 hectares to grow a variety of crops.
Held in Hughenden last week, the update outlined key project metrics including potential water supply allocations, crops to be grown and the number of interested customers.
HIPCo CEO Andrew Vitale said there were two water products that the scheme would be supplying to potential growers.
"One is a medium priority water allocation with 80 percent reliability and that is considered suitable for annual crops," he said.
"The other is a high priority and higher reliability water allocation, which is suitable for horticulture or tree crops where it's important for those trees to stay alive during periods of drought."
The project proposes 33,000 megalitres of medium priority water allocations toward annual crops such as Rhodes grass, chickpeas and cotton over a 3000 hectare irrigated area.
A further 18,000ML of high priority water allocations would be used toward horticultural crops such as lemons, mandarins, avocados and grapes across a 1000ha area.
Mr Vitale said set volumes would depend on the final customer demands for water, which would be finalised as the design of the scheme progresses.
"Those numbers around the volumes of the irrigation areas are based on what the customers have indicated to date during the planning phases," he said.
"At this stage, there are about 40 individual farm blocks of different sizes ranging from around 100 hectares to 1000 hectares.
"The smaller farms are earmarked for the horticulture within the high priority water and the bigger farms are for the broadacre annual crops."
HIPCo estimated 2500 jobs would be created during construction of the water infrastructure project and an additional 1900 jobs at maximum production.
Mr Vitale said the project would align with Flinders Shire Council's vision to grow the local region.
"When the whole scheme has reached maximum production, it will help with council plans to increase the population and the economic wellbeing of the area," he said.
The business case proposed the opportunity to build an instream storage system of 161,000ML on Saego Station located 45km north-west of Hughenden.
The dam would support an irrigation area scheme servicing 11,000ha with 4800ha being actively irrigated for high value horticulture crops and fodder crops for the local grazing industry.
The funding model for the project outlined by HIPCo states a 50 percent investment from the federal government, 30 to 35 percent from the state government and 15 to 20 percent from customers.
HIPCo is currently participating in a water tender process with the state government, which is expected to be completed in early 2023.
"The water that HIPCO is aiming to supply to customers through this project needs to be granted by the government through this water tender process," Mr Vitale said.
If successful construction is outlined to commence in 2025.
